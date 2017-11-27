Martin (undisclosed) will travel with the Sharks on their upcoming road trip, Curtis Pashelka of the Bay Area News Group reports.

San Jose is on the road for their next four games, and it seems unlikely the Sharks would bring Martin along if they didn't expect him to play at some point. The veteran has only played in two games this season due to a couple separate injury issues.

