Sharks' Paul Martin: Underwent offseason ankle surgery
Martin underwent offseason ankle surgery, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Martin's offseason procedure wasn't previously reported, but he's been a full participant in training camp, so there's no reason to believe he won't be 100 percent healthy once the Sharks' regular-season schedule gets underway Oct. 4 against Philadelphia. The 36-year-old blueliner certainly isn't an offensive juggernaut, but he can be counted on for at least 20 points on an annual basis, making him a decent bench option in deeper leagues.
