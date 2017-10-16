Sharks' Paul Martin: Unlikely to travel with team
Martin (ankle) will not return to the lineup against Montreal on Tuesday and is doubtful to join the Sharks for their four-game road trip, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
If Martin doesn't join the team for its trip out east, he will not be back on the ice until San Jose returns home Oct. 30. Joakim Ryan appears to have settled in as Martin's replacement alongside Brent Burns. The veteran Martin isn't exactly an offensive force -- although it's hard not to snag a couple assists next to Burns -- so his absence will likely only affect fantasy owners in need of ancillary stats.
