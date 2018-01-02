Martin (illness) will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday evening's road contest against the Canadiens, NHL.com reports.

It's been a long-time coming for Martin, as the veteran defenseman hasn't played since Dec. 7. Between a nagging ankle injury and this illness, Martin's only appeared in three games all season. So, what exactly have the Sharks been missing? The American blueliner is a proficient shot blocker, having stepped in front of 251 shots since first throwing on a teal jersey in the 2015-16 campaign. His next chance to play will arrive Thursday in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.