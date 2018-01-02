Sharks' Paul Martin: Watching from press box Tuesday
Martin (illness) will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday evening's road contest against the Canadiens, NHL.com reports.
It's been a long-time coming for Martin, as the veteran defenseman hasn't played since Dec. 7. Between a nagging ankle injury and this illness, Martin's only appeared in three games all season. So, what exactly have the Sharks been missing? The American blueliner is a proficient shot blocker, having stepped in front of 251 shots since first throwing on a teal jersey in the 2015-16 campaign. His next chance to play will arrive Thursday in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...