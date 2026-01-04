Regenda registered a hat trick Saturday in a 7-3 loss to the Lightning.

It was his first career NHL hat trick, and every goal came from deep in the kitchen. Regenda clearly knows how to skate with his stick on the ice and then clean up rebounds. It helps that he was skating with Macklin Celebrini, the 19-year-old who's simply the third-best scorer in the NHL. Regenda isn't a fantasy catch; that is, unless he continues to see occasional time with Celebrini. He has five goals, including three PPG, and 14 shots in four games this season.