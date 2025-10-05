Regenda was placed on waivers by the Sharks for the purpose of assignment to AHL San Jose, the team announced Sunday.

Regenda is in his first full season with the Sharks organization after being flipped from Anaheim in a minor-league deal last season. The 25-year-old played 72 AHL games split evenly between San Diego and San Jose last season, going for 41 points in those outings. He will begin the year with AHL San Jose, assuming he clears.