Regenda scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Regenda has four goals over his last two games, and he's up to six tallies in five NHL outings this season. The 26-year-old has made the most of a couple of call-ups, and with the Sharks battling a handful of injuries still, he could stick around a while longer. In addition to a strong finishing touch, the winger has 17 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-1 rating.