Regenda scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Regenda was acquired from the Ducks back in January, and he made his Sharks debut Monday after signing a two-way deal in July. He saw 12:32 of ice time in a fourth-line role, though the goal could help him get a longer look over Zack Ostapchuk. Regenda had just seven points in 19 games for AHL San Jose prior to the call-up, and it's unclear if he'll be able to stick around with the big club for a large portion of the season.