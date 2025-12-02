Sharks' Pavol Regenda: Scores in team debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Regenda scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.
Regenda was acquired from the Ducks back in January, and he made his Sharks debut Monday after signing a two-way deal in July. He saw 12:32 of ice time in a fourth-line role, though the goal could help him get a longer look over Zack Ostapchuk. Regenda had just seven points in 19 games for AHL San Jose prior to the call-up, and it's unclear if he'll be able to stick around with the big club for a large portion of the season.
