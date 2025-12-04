Sharks' Pavol Regenda: Sent to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Regenda was loaned to AHL San Jose on Thursday.
Regenda scored power play goals in both games this week, after he was recalled Monday. Regenda had three goals and seven points in 19 AHL games before his recall.
More News
-
Sharks' Pavol Regenda: Tallies on power play•
-
Sharks' Pavol Regenda: Scores in team debut•
-
Sharks' Pavol Regenda: Summoned from AHL•
-
Sharks' Pavol Regenda: Finds twine twice in Barracuda win•
-
Sharks' Pavol Regenda: Hits waivers for AHL assignment•
-
Sharks' Pavol Regenda: Re-signs with San Jose•