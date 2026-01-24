Regenda scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Regenda's tally held as the game-winner in this contest. The 26-year-old has shown his scoring skill in limited NHL action, though he's been a regular in the Sharks' middle six since the end of December. He's at eight goals, one assist, 31 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-2 rating over 13 appearances this season, with four of his tallies coming on the power play.