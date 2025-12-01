default-cbs-image
Regenda was recalled from AHL San Jose on Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Sharks moved Vincent Desharnais (upper body) to injured reserve in a corresponding move. Regenda has three goals and seven points in 19 minor-league appearances this season. He will be an option for Monday's game against Utah, but it's unclear if he will be in the lineup.

