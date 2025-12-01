Sharks' Pavol Regenda: Summoned from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Regenda was recalled from AHL San Jose on Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Sharks moved Vincent Desharnais (upper body) to injured reserve in a corresponding move. Regenda has three goals and seven points in 19 minor-league appearances this season. He will be an option for Monday's game against Utah, but it's unclear if he will be in the lineup.
