Regenda scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Capitals.

While no Sharks players looked good in this game, Regenda's net-front abilities paid off in a goal at 12:58 of the third period to break up Charlie Lindgren's shutout bid. That's two goals in as many games since Regenda was called up from AHL San Jose, and he's added four shots on net, three hits and a minus-2 rating while playing on the fourth line and second power-play unit. The 25-year-old will need to remain productive to avoid heading back to the AHL -- making a good showing in his first 10 appearances could convince the Sharks that they don't want to risk losing him on waivers.