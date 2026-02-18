Regenda produced two goals and an assist in Slovakia's 6-2 win over Germany in the Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals Wednesday.

The Sharks winger was quiet during the preliminary round, but Regenda was locked in as Slovakia advanced to the semifinals, potting goals in the first and third periods while setting up Milos Kelemen for a tally in the second. Regenda has two goals and four points through four games in the tournament, matching his point total from the 2022 Olympics in Beijing when Slovakia won bronze.