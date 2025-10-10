Kurashev scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Kurashev got the first look at left wing alongside Macklin Celebrini. That's an interesting spot if he can keep it, but the Sharks have a mix of veterans and youngsters that could take it over if Kurashev slumps. The 25-year-old is a fascinating player -- he had just 14 points in 51 outings in 2024-25, but he put up 18 goals and 54 points over 75 appearances the year before. Fantasy managers can afford to wait and see how Kurashev does in a larger sample, but there is scoring potential in his game.