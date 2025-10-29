Kurashev scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

This was Kurashev's first multi-point effort as a Shark. He has three points over his last two contests, which follows a recent two-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 26-year-old is far from a lock to be in the lineup all the time, but he has received top-six minutes and power-play time when he is. He's at four points, 14 shots on net, seven hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across eight appearances this season.