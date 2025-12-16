Kurashev (upper body) is week-to-week, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Tuesday.

After being placed on injured reserve Monday, Kurashev will miss at least the next three games, starting with Tuesday's matchup against Calgary. However, his week-to-week status suggests he could be out for longer than that. The 26-year-old forward has registered six goals, 15 points, 49 shots on net and 30 hits through 31 appearances this season. With Kurashev and Will Smith (undisclosed) unavailable, Igor Chernyshov and Collin Graf will join Macklin Celebrini on the top line for Tuesday's contest.