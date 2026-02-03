Kurashev notched an assist and three hits in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

This was Kurashev's second outing since he returned from a 19-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old was able to get on the scoresheet against his former team. He's at 16 points in 33 contests this season, compared to 14 points with a minus-28 rating in 51 appearances with the Blackhawks last year. Kurashev has found a steady middle-six role for the Sharks, though his play on offense is only good enough to help in deeper fantasy formats.