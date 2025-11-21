Kurashev scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Kurashev put the Sharks ahead 3-2 late in the second period with his tally, his first goal since he scored twice versus the Avalanche on Nov. 1. The Sharks didn't hold that lead, but Kurashev saved the day with the lone shootout tally to earn the win. The 26-year-old has six goals, 12 points, 38 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-4 rating through 19 contests this season. Kurashev should be able to produce decent offense as long as he remains in a top-six role.