Kurashev (upper body) won't be with the Sharks when they leave for a four-game road trip, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, though he could join up later if cleared.

Kurashev has been out of action since getting hurt Dec. 13 versus the Penguins, a stretch of 12 games on injured reserve. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was mired in a 12-game goal drought, during which he generated a mere 11 shots to go with three helpers.