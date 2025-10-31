Kurashev scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Kurashev is on a roll now with five points over his last three games. He's bounced back well from a two-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 26-year-old is seeing ice time in all situations and playing on the second line at even strength, which gives him a good chance to stay productive on offense. Overall, he has three goals, three assists, 17 shots on net, eight hits, five blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over nine outings this season.