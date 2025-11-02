Kurashev scored two goals, one the overtime winner, in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Avalanche.

Both goals came in similar fashion, as he snapped shots over Mackenzie Blackwood's glove for the Sharks' last two tallies of the afternoon. Kurashev has found the back of the net in three straight games and has points in four straight, racking up four goals and seven points during that heater after managing just one goal for his only point in his first six contests of 2025-26.