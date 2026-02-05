Kurashev scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kurashev recorded an assist in the loss to the Blackhawks on Monday and now scored a goal in the loss to Colorado, so he'll enter the Olympic break on a strong note. The 26-year-old winger missed time with an upper-body injury that sidelined him for 19 games between Dec. 16 and Jan. 29, but even if he stays healthy after the break, his bottom-six role will probably limit his fantasy upside.