Kurashev (upper body) will accompany the Sharks on the team's upcoming five-game road trip, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now on Sunday.

Kurashev participated in Sunday's practice and could play near the end of San Jose's trip, which begins against Vancouver on Tuesday and ends against Colorado on Feb. 4. He has missed the last 17 games and remains on injured reserve. Kurashev has registered six goals, 15 points, 49 shots on net and 30 hits in 31 appearances this season.