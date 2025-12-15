Kurashev (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kurashev is mired in a 12-game goal drought during which he recorded three assists, 11 shots and 13 hits while averaging 13:59 of ice time. The forward injuries are starting to pile up for the Sharks, as Will Smith (undisclosed) was also placed on injured reserve Monday, joining Michael Misa (ankle). William Eklund and Collin Graf should both take on top-six roles while Kurashev is on the shelf.