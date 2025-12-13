default-cbs-image
Kurashev (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

Kurashev logged only 8:03 of ice time in Saturday's contest before his exit. He entered the matchup with six goals and 15 points in 30 appearances. If Kurashev can't play against Calgary on Tuesday, Zack Ostapchuk could return to the lineup.

