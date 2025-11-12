Musty logged three assists in AHL San Jose's 7-0 win over Abbotsford on Tuesday.

Musty is off to a positive start this season with two goals and seven assists across 12 games for the Barracuda. The 20-year-old winger has earned five of his helpers over the last three contests. Musty has added 21 shots on net so far this season, but he can tap into both higher volume and better efficiency as he continues to learn the ropes in the AHL. He likely projects as a middle-six winger in the NHL, especially with all of the talented prospects the Sharks have put together during their rebuild.