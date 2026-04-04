Musty scored twice and added two assists in AHL San Jose's 6-3 win over Colorado on Friday.

Musty hadn't earned multiple points in a game since March 6, earning five goals and an assist over 11 contests prior to Friday. The winger is up to 19 goals, 39 points, 149 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 54 appearances. His strong AHL rookie year is a positive, but Musty doesn't look likely to be called up while the Sharks are pushing for a playoff spot.