The Sharks loaned Musty from OHL Sudbury to AHL San Jose on Monday.

Musty will embark on his professional career after Sudbury was eliminated in the first round of the OHL playoffs against Kingston last week. The left-shot winger amassed 30 goals and 59 points over 33 appearances with the Wolves this season. The 2023 first-round selection (No. 26 overall) is only 19 years old, and considering the Sharks are far from being in win-now mode, Musty should be expected to be given plenty of time to develop with the Barracuda. However, with the potential of playing alongside a gifted center in Macklin Celebrini in the future, Musty is an intriguing player to keep tabs on going forward.