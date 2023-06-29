Musty was selected 26th overall by the Sharks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Musty is an intriguing pick. His shot is fast, deceiving and heavy. His moves dazzle at high speed, and he uses his size both in the cycle and in open ice. But Musty, who was once considered the best US-born 2005 prospect, has seen his development curve soften over time. No one questions those skills, but they do question his one-way focus and his iffy skating, and those things have lowered his stock. Still, Musty is only 17 and one of the younger players in the draft, so there's hope he can develop a stronger two-way game. And every NHL team has elite skating coaches, so expect San Jose to invest heavily in Musty's development. If things come together, he could be a lot more Roope Hintz than Casey Mittelstadt, the top and bottom comparators we've seen referenced. Musty is worth a stash -- this is a potential home run pick for the Sharks.