Sharks' Quentin Musty: Tallies twice in Barracuda win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Musty scored two goals in AHL San Jose's 4-3 win over Colorado on Saturday.
Musty has four goals and three assists over his last six games, including a trio of multi-point efforts. The winger is up to a total of seven goals and 18 points through 20 outings in his first professional season. The 2023 first-round pick has had almost no trouble adjusting to the AHL, which bodes well for his ability to make the Sharks within a couple of years.
