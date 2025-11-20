Musty scored twice in AHL San Jose's 5-4 overtime win over San Diego on Wednesday.

Musty's first goal put the Barracuda ahead 4-2 in the second period. When that lead didn't hold, he scored the game-winner in overtime. He's looked sharp in his first AHL campaign, racking up five goals and eight assists over 15 appearances so far. Expect the Sharks to let him continue to marinate in the AHL for now, but he could push for a roster spot in 2026-27.