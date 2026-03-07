Sharks' Quentin Musty: Two goals in AHL win Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Musty scored twice in AHL San Jose's 4-1 win over Milwaukee on Friday.
Musty took advantage of a Milwaukee lineup that's been depleted by call-ups to Nashville. Musty has three goals over his last two contests after going five games without a point. For the season, the 20-year-old winger has 12 goals, 17 helpers and 96 shots on net through 42 appearances.
More News
-
Sharks' Quentin Musty: Tallies twice in Barracuda win•
-
Sharks' Quentin Musty: Two-goal effort in overtime win•
-
Sharks' Quentin Musty: Collects three helpers•
-
Sharks' Quentin Musty: Earns first AHL points•
-
Sharks' Quentin Musty: Makes jump from OHL to AHL•
-
Sharks' Quentin Musty: Offensive force in OHL•