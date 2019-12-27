Sharks' Radim Simek: Activated off injured reserve
Simek (knee) was removed from injured reserve Friday.
Simek should slot back into the lineup versus the Kings on Friday, though Mario Ferraro (upper body) and Tim Head will all be hoping to secure the two spots on the Sharks' third pairing. Prior to getting hurt, the 27-year-old Simek notched four points in 16 outings and projects as a mid-range fantasy option at best.
