Simek (undisclosed) is on the ice for Tuesday's practice, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Simek has missed the last few days of practice with an undisclosed issue, but his presence on the ice Tuesday suggests he should be good to go for Thursday's season opener against the Coyotes. The 28-year-old blueliner picked up nine points while posting a minus-13 rating in 48 games with the Sharks last campaign.