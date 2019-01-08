Sharks' Radim Simek: Back in lineup Monday
Simek (concussion) will suit up for Monday's home contest against Los Angeles, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Simek was injured late in a loss to Calgary on New Year's Eve and has missed two games since then. The Czech rookie has a goal and five points in his first 14 NHL games, all coming during the month of December.
