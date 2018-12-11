Sharks' Radim Simek: Celebrates first NHL goal
Simek tallied his first NHL goal to complement a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-2 home win over the Devils.
Simek has two points over his first five games on hockey's grandest stage. It's not all that surprising that the Czech defenseman is making an immediate offensive impact since he dropped seven goals among 27 points to complement a plus-6 rating for the AHL's Barracuda last season. Best of all, there's reason to believe his strong effort Monday could lead to more playing time on the top pair with 2017 Norris Trophy winner Brent Burns.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...