Simek tallied his first NHL goal to complement a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-2 home win over the Devils.

Simek has two points over his first five games on hockey's grandest stage. It's not all that surprising that the Czech defenseman is making an immediate offensive impact since he dropped seven goals among 27 points to complement a plus-6 rating for the AHL's Barracuda last season. Best of all, there's reason to believe his strong effort Monday could lead to more playing time on the top pair with 2017 Norris Trophy winner Brent Burns.