Simek posted an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Simek set up a Tomas Hertl goal in the first period. The helper was Simek's first of the year and just his second point in 26 appearances. He's had little opportunity to contribute offense from a third-pairing role, and he's never produced more than nine points or played in more than 48 games over parts of five seasons with the Sharks. The 30-year-old defenseman has added 50 hits, 46 blocked shots, 21 PIM, 27 shots on net and a minus-4 rating this year.