Simek notched an assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Simek snapped an eight-game point drought with his helper on Tomas Hertl's goal. The 28-year-old Simek isn't known for much offense, and he has just six points through 37 contests. The third-pairing defenseman has added 26 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 73 hits and a minus-9 rating this year.