Simek collected an assist but went minus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Simek had the secondary helper on Kevin Labanc's opening goal, but he had gotten off the ice before the goal occurred. He was on the ice for all three Red Wings goals. Simek has three points and a minus-6 rating through six contests, but the 27-year-old has added 17 hits and 15 blocked shots as well.