Sharks' Radim Simek: Could return Saturday
Simek (concussion) could rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Lightning, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Simek skipped Wednesday's game against the Avalanche due to a concussion, leaving the Sharks with the minimum number of healthy blueliners. Justin Braun (knee) and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (undisclosed) are dealing with problems as well, complicating San Jose's defensive unit for the contest Saturday even further. Confirmation on Simek and the other blueliners should arrive at some point Saturday.
