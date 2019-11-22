Play

Simek (lower body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Islanders, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Simek hasn't been ruled out of Saturday night's game, but he should probably be considered questionable at best at this juncture. If he's unable to go, Tim Heed will draw into the lineup against the Islanders.

