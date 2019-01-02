Simek is dealing with a concussion and won't be in the lineup against Colorado on Wednesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Simek was bogged down in a six-game pointless streak during which he was averaging a meager 14:15 of ice time. With the 26-year-old rookie unavailable, the Sharks will give Joakim Ryan a look in his stead. Once cleared to play, Simek may still find himself in and out of the lineup as a healthy scratch the rest of the way.