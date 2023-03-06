Simek (foot) is dealing with multiple injuries, including a foot problem, and didn't join the team for its three-game road trip, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Monday.

Simek's absence, along with an unnamed game-time decision on defense, could see both Nick Cicek and Nikolai Knyzhov inserted into the lineup versus the Jets on Monday. This is just the latest injury concern for Simek, who has been limited to a mere 34 games this season in which he tallied two points, 37 shots and 66 hits while averaging 14:29 of ice time.