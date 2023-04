Simek notched an assist and blocked five shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Simek set up Noah Gregor on the Sharks' lone goal of the game midway through the first period. The 30-year-old Simek had gone eight games without a point since returning from a concussion and a foot injury. The defenseman is up to three points with 39 shots on net, 88 hits, 74 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 43 contests in a bottom-pairing role.