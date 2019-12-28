Sharks' Radim Simek: Earns assist in return
Simek (knee) posted an assist and five hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
Simek missed seven games with the injury. The 27-year-old defenseman set up Joe Thornton for the second-period tally. Simek's return to the lineup likely won't impact fantasy owners -- he has only five points, 41 hits and a minus-11 rating through 17 contests this season.
