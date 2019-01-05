Sharks' Radim Simek: Excluded from morning skate
Simek (concussion) wasn't on the ice for morning skate Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
This doesn't bode well for the rookie defenseman's chances of playing Saturday night against the Lightning. It appears that he may be able to avoid going on injured reserve, though.
