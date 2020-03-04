Simek scored an empty-net goal, fired four shots on net, dished two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Simek has been a rare sight on the scoresheet -- the Czech blueliner's tally was his first goal since Nov. 7, a span of 41 games. He now has nine points in 44 contests, matching his output from last year. The 27-year-old blueliner has added 86 hits, 55 blocks, 37 shots and a minus-11 rating.