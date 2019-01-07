Sharks' Radim Simek: Game-time decision
Simek (concussion) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Kings, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Simek has missed his team's past two games with a concussion. The questionable designation leaves the door open for him to return, but an official decision on his status won't be made until closer to puck drop. If Semik can't go, Joakim Ryan figures to take his place.
