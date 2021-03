Simek produced an assist, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Simek earned his first point since March 1 with the secondary helper on Tomas Hertl's third-period goal. The 28-year-old Simek doesn't play a large role for the Sharks -- he entered Wednesday with an average of 14:21 per game of ice time. He's produced just four points to go with 51 hits, 36 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 25 outings.