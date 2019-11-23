Play

Simek (lower body) is expected to play Saturday against the Islanders, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.

Simek is dealing with a lower-body issue, but whatever he's battling evidently isn't serious enough to hold him out of Saturday's contest. The 27-year-old blueliner will skate alongside Brent Burns on the Sharks' top pairing against the Islanders.

